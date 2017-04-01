The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil did not cancel shooting the Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana episode, and we have proof. See pics

Earlier, there were reports that Kapil Sharma had cancelled the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show, within ten minutes, as he wasn’t happy with the way it was happening. Earlier, there were reports that Kapil Sharma had cancelled the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show, within ten minutes, as he wasn’t happy with the way it was happening.

Keeping behind-the-scenes controversy around the show aside, Kapil Sharma had Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show yesterday. The duo came to promote their upcoming romance Meri Pyaari Bindu. The film releases on May 12.

While reports were doing the rounds that Kapil had cancelled the shoot within 10 minutes, indianexpress.com has learnt that the piece of news isn’t true, as the entire episode was shot. “There was no cancellation. The shoot happened. Parineeti and Ayushmann were there on the show,” a source said.

This was also proved when we got hold of some pictures shared by fans on Twitter, apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra posting some from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Check out the pics shared by fans and the two stars.

NEW PHOTO – .@ParineetiChopra with her hair stylist, Gohar on the set of #TheKapilSharmaShow for #MeriPyaariBindu Promotions :)) pic.twitter.com/SpZrSBL7so — Parineeti Chopra FC (@ParineetiCafe) April 1, 2017

Waiting for this big episode😍😍😍 The only reason for me to watch #thekapilsharmashow after the trio’s exit 😌#TKSS #MeriPyaariBindu pic.twitter.com/N9gfr1fWKq — ||AK||❤PC❤|| (@Sudharsan_ak) March 31, 2017

Even Raveena Tandon, shot for another episode on Wednesday last week, while promoting her upcoming film Maatr. Check out the images of Raveena.

Meanwhile, the row surrounding Kapil doesn’t seem to stop, as his co-stars Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have still not joined back, and there is no clarity whether they will return or not.

To rescue the show, the makers have got Raju Srivastava on board. Raju has joined the cast and is expected to get his own permanent character on the show. The comedian, in a recent conversation with indianexpress.com revealed that he has been trying to solve things between Kapil and Sunil, but the latter seems to be “very angry.” He also said that even Ali and Chandan feel that Kapil has changed and doesn’t value people around him anymore.

Also read | Raju Srivastava: I am permanent on Kapil Sharma show but not as Sunil Grover’s replacement

This much-speculated controversy is a result of a heated argument between Kapil and Sunil two weeks ago when the cast of the show was on its way back from their Australia trip. Reportedly, Kapil, who was drunk, slapped Sunil and even abused Ali and Chandan.

While Kapil publicly apologised to Sunil, the latter lashed out at the actor in a Twitter post. Sunil has since maintained silence on whether he would join the show or not. He is set to perform in Delhi today, as Dr Mashoor Gulati, his character from The Kapil Sharma Show. This will mark his first public appearance post the controversy.

