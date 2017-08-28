The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn did not storm out after Kapil cancelled the shoot. Here’s what happened

Here’s what really happened on The Kapil Sharma Show with Ajay Devgn! Here’s what really happened on The Kapil Sharma Show with Ajay Devgn!

Kapil Sharma is back in news for cancelling the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show yet again, only this time there is more to the story. Amid reports doing the rounds that the actor-comedian called off the schedule of his show with Ajay Devgn and the cast of Baadshaho as guests, indianexpress.com got to know what exactly happened.

Despite all the speculations regarding Kapil’s high-headed attitude being the reason for multiple cancellations happening on the sets of his show in the past, it has been revealed to us that Kapil’s health is the real issue. And contrary to reports, Ajay Devgn did not storm out of the sets, but was rather sad due the unfortunate situation. Ajay’s film Baadshaho hits the theatres on September 1 and also stars Emraan Hashmi and Esha Deol in the lead roles.

While Kapil’s health has been unstable since the past few weeks, the cancellation of shoots has become a regular thing with the show. Earlier, Kapil also had to call off Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Even Toilet: Ek Prem Katha cast including Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar faced the same. This, after Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other co-actors also couldn’t shoot the episode.

Bhojpuri actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari was also supposed to shoot with Kapil and his team for an upcoming episode, but it got cancelled last minute due to the strike by the cine employees, recently. “The shoot was scheduled for either a Wednesday or a Thursday last week but because of the strike, we cancelled it. There is no information on when and if at all the episode will be shot,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com.

