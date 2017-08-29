Ajay Devgn on walking out of Kapil Sharma’s set: No anger, but I can’t say if I’ll go back on the show

Ajay Devgn and the team of Baadshaho are reportedly miffed with Kapil Sharma for cancelling the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay Devgn and the team of Baadshaho are reportedly miffed with Kapil Sharma for cancelling the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Enough news has been trickling from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show off late. Less for its TRPs and more for Bollywood biggies walking off the sets. Recent reports suggested that the Baadshaho cast including Ajay Devgn stormed out of Kapil Sharma’s popular show owing to cancellation of the shoot. Ajay, who is promoting his film along with others in New Delhi today, spoke on the sidelines of the event to clear the air about the incident.

“We walked out because Kapil didn’t reach the sets. Even we don’t know what happened but the reports that we stormed out in anger are completely wrong. I can’t say if I will go back on the show since many a times the shoot has been cancelled. There is no anger here because we have also heard that he has been unwell. The next time I meet him, we will figure it out as at the end of the day, we are colleagues and friends here,” Ajay said while addressing the media here.

There have been speculations for some time that Kapil’s high-headed attitude has become a reason for multiple cancellations recently. However, sources close to the show told indianexpress.com that the main reason was Kapil’s health issues.

Kapil had to call off Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions despite its lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma being on the sets. Even Toilet: Ek Prem Katha cast including Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar had to leave without shooting the episode few weeks back. The promotions of Mubarakan faced a similar plight with actors Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others being around.

Kapil Sharma has been facing ill health for months now. It all began in February when his infamous mid-air spat with fellow actor Sunil Grover came out in the open. Sunil and some other actors not just quit Kapil’s team, the show also faced falling ratings and was soon out of the race too. Things went out of hand when it was heard that Sony channel was mulling to not renew its contract. All this combined took a toll on Kapil, who seems to have found it difficult to handle all the pressure.

