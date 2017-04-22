The Kapil Sharma Show 100th episode: Kapil thanks fans and those ‘who’ left, Navjot Singh Sidhu requests them to return. Watch video

Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu video on the occasion of 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will make you emotional. Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu video on the occasion of 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will make you emotional.

Before you witness the 100th episode celebrations of The Kapil Sharma Show, you must watch this video of actor-comedian Kapil Sharma thanking his entire team including the active members and those who are no longer a part of the show. Well, no points for guessing whom is he referring to without taking names. It is none other than his former ‘friends’ – Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra. For the unversed, Kapil has stopped making efforts to persuade his teammates to return to the show after reportedly apologising to them quite a few times.

On Friday, the channel Sony released an emotional promotional video of Kapil’s show, where Kapil and Navjot Singh Sidhu thank a million viewers across the world for showering all their love on the show and making it a success. In the one minute long video, Kapil is seen standing under a huge ‘100’ written in the backdrop. He starts with thanking his fans, the celebrity guests from Indian film Industry, sports world, and other fraternities who have graced his show till now. But the surprise comes when he thanks even those who are not a part of his show anymore.

Later Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has earlier also made efforts to bring back Sunil Grover on the show, once again requests him indirectly to not let the show suffer because of the fight. Navjot says, “This is a bouquet created by God. It is not possible for a man to create such a big show and make it touch the milestone of 300 episodes. I will request everyone to not let the flowers of this bouquet scatter and keep it together and let the world enjoy its fragrance.” Adding to it, he says, “The Kapil Sharma Show neither belongs to Kapil, nor to him and not to anyone else but to its countless fans.”

However, the grapevine is abuzz with the rumours of Sunil Grover’s own show going on air from June this year. Also, the show will feature actor-comedians Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra who boycotted Kapil’s show in protest to the mid-air tiff between Kapil and Sunil. Sony has so far not confirmed the report.

