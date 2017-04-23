The Kapil Sharma Show 100 episodes: After Kapil, even Kiku Sharda thanks Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar

On The Kapil Sharma Show’s 100th episode, besides thanking the fans and the regular cast members, Kapil had expressed his gratitude to those “who are no longer” a part of the show. On The Kapil Sharma Show’s 100th episode, besides thanking the fans and the regular cast members, Kapil had expressed his gratitude to those “who are no longer” a part of the show.

Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar will always remain an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, despite the trio not showing any signs of returning to the show. This was proved by Kapil Sharma’s recent thank you speech on the occasion of it completing 100 episodes.

Besides thanking the fans and the regular cast members, the actor-comedian also expressed his gratitude to those “who are no longer” with the show, obviously directed at the three actors, who have stayed away from the comedy series since a fight between Kapil and Sunil happened last month.

Now, another prominent member of the team, Kiku Sharda is following Kapil’s footsteps. He thanked Sunil, Ali and Chandan for their contribution to making the show reach the milestone of 100 episodes. Kiku posted on Twitter, “”TKSS 100 episodes 2day,,big day for all of us. Congrats. @KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover @kingaliasgar @haanjichandan @sumona24 @neetisimoes.”

On Friday, channel Sony released an emotional promotional video of The Kapil Sharma Show, where Kapil and Navjot Singh Sidhu thanked a million viewers across the world for showering all their love on the show and making it a success. In the one minute long clip, Kapil is standing under a huge ‘100’ written in the backdrop. He thanks his fans, the celebrity guests from Indian film Industry, sports world, and other fraternities who have graced his show till now. But the surprise comes whSunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar will always remain an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Showen he thanks even those who are not a part of his show anymore.

Later Sidhu, who has in the past also made efforts to bring back Sunil on the show, indirectly asked him to return and requested him to not let the show suffer because of the fight. Navjot said, “This is a bouquet created by God. It is not possible for a man to create such a big show and make it touch the milestone of 300 episodes. I will request everyone to not let the flowers of this bouquet scatter and keep it together and let the world enjoy its fragrance.” Adding to it, he says, “The Kapil Sharma Show neither belongs to Kapil, nor to him and not to anyone else but to its countless fans.”

First Published on: April 23, 2017 6:26 pm

