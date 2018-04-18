The Handmaid’s Tale is my happy place: Elisabeth Moss

The second season of Handmaid’s Tale premieres on April 25. The second season of Handmaid’s Tale premieres on April 25.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss says the dystopian drama, in which the actor plays the lead role of Offred, is her “happy place”. The 35-year-old actor, who also produces the Hulu series, says she is going to miss working on the sets of the show after wrapping up its the upcoming season two, EW reported.

“It’s what I really love to do, so for me, it’s my happy place. When we wrap for this season I’m going to be sad to leave everyone and I’m going to miss playing June (the real name of her character in the show),” Moss said.

The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 classic novel, premieres on April 25. The new installment will have 13-episodes, which will revolve around and be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her struggle to find her daughter inside Gilead.

Talking about the second season, Moss said the audiences will see a change in her on-screen part as she becomes more vocal about her opinions and how she “rises like a phoenix” along the course.

“For me, so much of what I’m trying to do with season two was to really move June to the voice (we hear) in the voice-overs. The June that’s narrating isn’t the June we see in the flashbacks, she’s someone who has been to Gilead.

“So I’d like to see us moving towards that June. She starts to speak up more in season two – she’s bada** and vocal and she’s not as good at keeping her mouth shut. She gets crushed and reborn a couple of times this season but she also finds the strength she never knew she had and rises like a phoenix. All season long she’s finding her own form of resistance,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App