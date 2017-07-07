The Drama Company: Krushna Abhishek’s fun moments with Ali Asgar hint that its first episode will be crazy. See photos

Krushna Abhishek has yet again posted a picture from The Drama Company sets, and informed that he is done with the shooting of the first episode of his new show, with his new team. Krushna Abhishek has yet again posted a picture from The Drama Company sets, and informed that he is done with the shooting of the first episode of his new show, with his new team.

Krushna Abhishek is all excited for his new comedy show, tilted The Drama Company and more than that he seems to be excited to have the a new team members. Ali Asgar, his all time partner in crime, Sudesh Lehri and also dada aka Mithun Chakrabort seem to be having a lot of fun together. The comedian has been sharing updates about his new show, and has yet again posted a picture from The Drama Company sets, and informed that he is done with the shooting of the first episode of his new show, with his new team.

We all know that in Krushna’s show, he will be seen sharing the stage with Ali Asgar who had quit Kapil Sharma’s show post the ugly mid-air spat between Kapil and rest of the cast. Krushna shared a click with Ali, and captioned it, “Had fun with all shooting my 1 st epi of drama company 😀new team lovely fun 😬”

Sudesh Lehri too shared a video recently and informed us that he is the producer of the very show. ‘The Producer is here :)’, reads his video caption. It is fun to see him. The Drama Company is set to premier on July 16 and will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday and Sunday, at 8 pm.

Also a there is a buzz that Sunil Grover too might make a guest appearance in the very new show and is hosting the show for an episode. Speculations are rife, however, no such conformation has been made by Krushna or Sunil’s side.While the other actors are busy shooting for the first episode of the show, Sunil was seen meditating miles away surrounded by a beautiful mountain range!

Meanwhile, Krushna also got to work with Rapper Badshah for the show India Banega Manch and Krushna shared a picture posing with him and captioned it, “Badshah is just not a name he is a real badshah. Wonderful person. Really loved working with him 😬.” Krushna had also shared a picture with the rapper earlier and wrote, “Late night shoot n rap with #Badshah so tired Dekho meri ankh hee band hoo gayi hai. Want to pack up INDIA Banega Manch 🙈”

As we all are anxiously waiting for Krushna Abhishek’s new show to hit the small screens soon, we also know that the other team members are Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Ridhima Pandit, Aru Krishansh Verma.

We hope some good laughter it coming our way with these talented comedians on the fore.

