The Drama Company: 5 reasons why Krushna Abhishek’s new show is worth a watch

The Drama Company premiered last night amid a lot of hype attached to it because of it being the top contender for The Kapil Sharma Show. And as it turns out, the first episode has not failed to impress audiences with its fresh start for the comedians-cum-actors, like Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar, Riddhima Pandit and obviously Krushna Abhishek. Also the plot has a unique setting around it which sets it apart from the regular comedy shows airing on TV. All in all, the show is worth a watch, and here are five reasons justifying our point:

1. The plot and the jokes:

Apart from the fact that the makers are trying to experiment with different genres like situational, physical and slapstick, they have fairly succeed at it. The comic timing of all the gimmicks seems perfect and the jokes actually make us laugh. The entire setting of Akbar and a bald Anarkali adds a unique touch and together, they make the show worth the time.

2. The Bald Anarkali:

There’s no doubt that Sugandha Mishra’s bold and bald avatar steals the episode and the performance stays back with the viewers after the show. The fact that she is the first bald Anarkali adds a sense of shock and comic value to the act and Sugandha sure does complete justice to her part.

3. Krushna Abhishek’s comic timing:

Krushna Abhishek’s comic timing in his role as Baadshah Akbar seems almost perfect and his acts prove his prowess as a comedian as well as an actor.

4. Sudesh Lahiri’s Birbal-Tansen act:

Sudesh Lahiri’s jokes in his double role as Birbal and Tansen has definitely added to the aplomb of the show, even though they have an old-world charm to them.

5. The huge ensemble:

From Mithun Chakraborty’s Shambhu Dada to Ali Asgar’s Shehzada Salim, the rest of the actors have also managed to give fairly decent performances. And together with the Munna Michael cast (Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal) on the sets, the first episode seemed like a grand production.

