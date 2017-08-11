The Crown Season 2 teaser: Claire Foy is blazing a trail in the most royal way possible

The Crown Season 2 teaser: This will be Claire Foy’s last season in The Crown. The Crown Season 2 teaser: This will be Claire Foy’s last season in The Crown.

Netflix late Thursday released the first teaser of The Crown Season 2 and announced the show will debut on December 8 this year in all territories where Netflix is available.

Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s. The Crown continues to chronicle the major political and global events that have defined and shaped the second half of the twentieth century.

The Crown, a Netflix original series, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. The first season of The Crown won two Golden Globes and two SAG awards. It was also nominated for 13 Emmys including outstanding cast, outstanding drama series and lead actress in a drama series.

Reportedly, this will be Claire Foy’s last season in The Crown. The makers are planning to use different actors in the next season, throughout the six-decade storyline that they have aimed to cover. Michael C. Hall (who is popular for his role in the television series Dexter), and Jodi Balfour will be the new faces in the upcoming season, portraying the role of John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie, respectively. Matthew Goode is also a new addition and he plays Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones.

