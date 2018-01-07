Johnny Galecki hints The Big Bang Theory might wrap after Season 12

Here’s what TBBT star Johnny Galecki has to say on the show’s final season. Here’s what TBBT star Johnny Galecki has to say on the show’s final season.

Popular show The Big Bang Theory might end with its twelfth season, reports suggest. The show’s actor Johnny Galecki recently told Variety, “The only way we’ve discussed wrapping the show is we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he said. “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Earlier there were reports that the show might wrap things up considerably sooner than what was expected owing to falling ratings, and trouble between the cast members.

The superhit series is currently in its eleventh season and has been renewed for another. The Big Bang Theory is presently the number one show of the channel. However, CBS is currently focusing all its energies on the new show Young Sheldon, which is actually a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and traces the journey of Sheldon Cooper. Young Sheldon has already been renewed for a second season. Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is the executive producer as well as the narrator of the aforementioned show.

Johnny Galecki, apart from featuring in the CBS hit, is executive producing CBS comedy Living Biblically. Living Biblically will premiere on February 26 on CBS. The series is based on the book The Year of Living Biblically by A. J. Jacobs. The show will tell the story of a man, who after facing certain obstacles in life, will try and turn things around for himself by strictly following The Bible.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd