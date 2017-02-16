The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for two more seasons

The happy family of The Big Bang Theory will be back for two more seasons The happy family of The Big Bang Theory will be back for two more seasons

CBS’ long-running hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory is being picked up for two more seasons and has made fans of TBBT happy. The deal would lock the show’s cast in through a potential twelfth season, which would be aired sometime in 2018, reported Deadline.

The most interesting thing about the negotiations is that Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar will now be receiving equal pay, USD 1 million per episode that Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons were already getting. Co-stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik previously negotiated together and secured raises. Both are expected to get a huge bump this cycle as their characters have become key members of the show’s ensemble.

The actors of The Big Bang Theory have been marked as the highest paid TV actors by Forbes since 2015. The last television actors who received $1 million per episode were the six lead actors from FRIENDS.

While Johnny told Huffington Post a while back, “I know that everybody here on the stage really wants it to happen, so I’m confident that we’ll work it out,” Parsons told Today, that he would be shocked if the show wasn’t picked up for more seasons.

CBS is also teaming up with producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro as well as Parsons for a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, which would be based on a young Sheldon Cooper. The project, which remains in development as the script continues to be reworked and fine-tuned, has already cast the star in advance of an official pilot order. Meanwhile, Johnny Galecki has also scored a pilot pickup this season at CBS for Living Biblically.

