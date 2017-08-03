The Big Bang Theory co-creator expects the show to end with season 12

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg are popular for their roles in The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg are popular for their roles in The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre doesn’t think the Emmy-winning sitcom will last longer than its next two guaranteed seasons. “We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what’s going to happen after 12.

“One could easily presume that would be the end of the series, but I’m just amazed we’re here,” co-creator Chuck Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter after presenting the spin-off series Young Sheldon, at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

Some assumed that the 10th season finale this past spring would be the swansong for the CBS comedy, but a deal was struck with the cast at the last minute to keep The Big Bang Theory on air through 2019. CBS is already in the process of expanding The Big Bang Theory brand with the prequel, Young Sheldon, in which Jim Parsons narrates the early years of the popular character.

Young Sheldon, a single-camera comedy created by The Big Bang Theory executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, will air a special preview episode on September 25. The Big Bang Theory will also return for its eleventh season on September 25.

The Big Bang Theory had been one of the most popular television sitcoms. Since 2015, Forbes has listed the cast of The Big Bang Theory as highest paid television actors, where Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper in the series has topped as the highest paid male television actor.

The Big Bang Theory is based on socially awkward scientists – Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Raj Koothrappali, Howard Wolowitz and their neighbour Penny.

