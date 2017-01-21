Teriya Magar wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9, defeats Salman Yusuff Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari. Watch videos

Teriya Magar beat other two finalists Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari to become the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Teriya Magar beat other two finalists Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari to become the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

Teriya Magar’s winning spree continues. Leaving behind popular contestants Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari, Nepali sensation, Teriya has emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9, hosted by Maneish Paul. The grand finale, which was high on great performances and perfect scores, saw the teenager from the neighbouring country, grab the maximum audience votes and emerge as the winner of the celebrity dance reality show, which was judged by karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde. The finale episode also had actor Hrithik Roshan coming over to promote his film Kaabil, and encourage the finalists. Teriya took home the winning trophy and cash prize worth Rs 30 lakh.

Teriya Magar was brought in as a challenger on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 by judge Farah Khan. She soon became a favourite of all the judges. Teriya Magar was brought in as a challenger on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 by judge Farah Khan. She soon became a favourite of all the judges.

Salman Yusuff Khan was adjudged the first-runner up, while Shantanu Maheshwari was declared the second-runner up. 14-year-old Teriya and her dancing partner Aryan Patra’s journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 has been quite eventful. The due along with their choreographer Rishikesh, entered the show as challengers, but got eliminated within the second week. But their dancing prowess and fan following, got them back as wildcard entries. For many, Teriya’s initial eviction was a disheartening, and she bounced back with such spirit that she managed to take the trophy home today.

Watch some of her dance videos from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa here.

Teriya, who hails from Rudrapur in Rupandehi district of Nepal, rose to fame after winning the third season of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Throughout her two-month journey on the show, the young girl put up a consistent show and soon became a favourite of the judges. She got perfect scores and took up every challenge with a smile.

Teriya Magar along with the other contestants and choreographers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Teriya Magar along with the other contestants and choreographers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

Teriya was always praised for her performances, but her big win against television’s favourite dancers and popular contestants Salman and Shantanu, surely comes as a surprise for many. The grand finale of the show was high on fanfare as not only the contestants but even the judges gave superlative performances.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd