Terence Lewis rips pants on Nach Baliye 8 stage, Sonakshi Sinha erupts in laughter. Watch video

In a recent episode of Nach Baliye 8, Terence Lewis was on the stage, doing some moves. But probably he forgot that his pants were not tailored for it. In a recent episode of Nach Baliye 8, Terence Lewis was on the stage, doing some moves. But probably he forgot that his pants were not tailored for it.

Well, wardrobe malfunction is embarrassing anywhere but what if it happens on national television? Something similar happened on the sets of Nach Baliye season 8 when choreographer Terence Lewis tried to do splits and ended up ripping his pants.

In a recent episode, Terence was on the stage, doing some moves. But probably he forgot that his pants were not tailored for it. As the Nach Baliye judge attempted a harmless 180-degree split, his pants suffered a violent rip in the crotch area.

Terence was on stage with his co-judge Sonakshi Sinha of the on going season of the dance reality show. He went in for the split but ending up with a big tear on his pants which made Sonakshi and others laugh at the accident. But soon, the contestants and their choreographers came to his rescue. A jacket was provided to Terence to cover up. The others then continued dancing as Terence left the stage embarrassed.

Watch video as Terence Lewis rips pants on Nach Baliye 8 stage:

Terence, Sonkashi and director Mohit Suri are the judges on the 10th season of the hit reality show. The makers of the dance reality show decided that there will be no eliminations this weekend, while the previous weekend we saw Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa leaving the show as Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble and Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti came back on the show as wild card contestants.

The contestants had a tough time with wild card entries last week and a tougher competition this week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd