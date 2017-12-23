Tere Liye Bro third episode: Vineet and Farhan’s special dedication for their friend Aniket

Bindass’ new original series Tere Liye Bro is a tribute to friendship and bromance. Bindass’ new original series Tere Liye Bro is a tribute to friendship and bromance.

The show presents a highly entertaining tale of three friends Aniket (Prabal Panjabi), Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) and their thick bond. The three are very different personalities but there is an unseen thread that keeps them connected. While Aniket is a party animal, Farhan is daddy's rich son and Vineet is a casanova. Be it affection, love, insecurity or jealousy, the emotions holds true for these friends. In the last two episodes, we saw how Aniket died in a horrifying accident, while he waited for his friends to come, who choose to ignore him, busy in their respective lives. And now in the coming episode, gear up to see an interesting new storyline.

After the untimely demise of Aniket, his sister Anika (Malhaar Rathod) has finally convinced Vineet and Farhan to let go of their sadness. Knowing their friend, both Vineet and Farhan realize that Aniket would not have liked to see them grieve if he was alive. This will push them to make a plan dedicated to their friend. But old habits die hard, Farhan, Vineet, and Anika will be seen still struggling to take time out of their busy schedules to implement the plan. However, they will feel some positive energy around them that will get them to come together and do something for their dead friend. The three will finally set their foot on a journey, which is all set to define friendship goals.

The trio will decide to make a bucket list as a dedication for their deceased friend. The first wish that they will put on the list would be about a person whom Aniket always admired. Knowing well that Aniket always wanted to have a nice conversation with this superstar, and hear her say, “I love you Aniket”. Though the task would seem a difficult one, they will be seen fighting all odds to get this done, for their bro, their friend Aniket.’

Here catch a glimpse of this fun episode:

To watch the three take on this interesting route, stay tuned for the upcoming episode of Tere Liye Bro today at 7 pm only on Bindass.

