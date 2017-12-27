Here’s a treat for Tere Liye Bro fans, watch it before everyone else on Bindass’ app

Tere Liye Bro episodes will be available on Bindass app. Tere Liye Bro episodes will be available on Bindass app.

While Friday evenings are meant to go out with friends, a part of you also wants to sit in peace and catch the latest episode of popular new series Tere Liye Bro. But now, you don’t need to cancel your plans, as Bindass’ has introduced a way for you to watch the episode before everyone and then chill on fridays. The makers have decided to release the episode 48 hours before on the Bindass’ app making fans access it before everyone. It will also give a chance for you to blackmail your friends with spoilers!

The super entertaining Tere Liye Bro has already garnered a lot of attention from netizens for its relatable content and also some mind-blowing performances by the actors. With Aniket (Prabal Panjabi), passing away in an unfortunate accident in the first episode, his two best friends Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranav Pachauri) are trying their best to fulfill Aniket’s bucket list, to bring peace to his soul. After almost getting killed trying to tick off Aniket’s first wish, the duo along with Aniket’s sister Anika (Malhaar Rathod) will now embark on the second step.

Now coming back to this new development, the team seems to be really ecstatic, as Prabal quipped, “It’s great that Tere Liye Bro is now available on the Bindass app too. I think the advantage of having the app is the accessibility of it. Not only do you have a two-day head start to watch the show, you can also watch it anywhere, whether you’re traveling, at work, or elsewhere.”

Nikhil on his part said, “I am so happy that with the age of digitalization we are also moving ahead. I hope that viewers will enjoy this new development.” Lastly, Pranay added, “It is great to see that so many digital platforms are getting such innovative content out to other regions and more people. As an actor too, it is through these platforms that we get to connect with so many people and our work gets noticed by a larger set of audience. Also, now because our show Tere Liye Bro will be available 48 hours prior, I think it would be a treat for people who eagerly keep waiting for an entire week for the next episode. I am sure they will be very happy and excited to watch the series a bit earlier every week.”

Tere Liye Bro airs every Friday on Bindass- linear and digital platforms.

