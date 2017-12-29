Tere Liye Bro new episode: Vineet and Farhan face a challenge to fulfill Aniket’s wishes

Tere Liye Bro new episode: After almost losing their lives trying to tick off the first wish, the boys will find themselves overwhelmed with emotions. Tere Liye Bro new episode: After almost losing their lives trying to tick off the first wish, the boys will find themselves overwhelmed with emotions.

Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro has been gaining momentum with every episode. Aniket’s (Prabal Panjabi) sudden demise in the series has left his best friends shattered, but moving on, they decided to let go of the hollowness of his death and set out on an adventurous journey. His sister Anika and best friends Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) and Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) have been working to fulfill their ‘bro’s’ bucket list and in doing so, the trio will be seen rediscovering themselves. After almost losing their lives trying to tick off the first wish, the boys will find themselves overwhelmed with emotions.

While on their journey, every step that they will take towards a new direction, it will remind them of Aniket and his positive influence on them. Vineet and Farhan, who have a love-hate relationship have been trying hard to spend maximum time together to fulfill their deceased friend’s wishes. With Anika (Malhaar Rathod) also tagging along with them, and constant discussions on Aniket, they will realise how much unconditional love he had for them. Vineet and Farhan will also realise that Aniket would have wholeheartedly wanted peace between them.

To tick off the next point on Aniket’s bucket list, Vineet and Farhan will decide to let go of their differences but having bottled up emotions against each other for so long, will it be easy? Will they choose to let go of the past for their friend or choose to be on paths which are parallel but never congregate?

