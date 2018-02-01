Tere Liye Bro new episode: End of friendship for Vineet and Farhan?

Tere Liye Bro new episode: After a series of success, Farhan in the upcoming episode would suggest that they all go on a trip. Tere Liye Bro new episode: After a series of success, Farhan in the upcoming episode would suggest that they all go on a trip.

Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro has reached its final stage and making the climax a memorable one, makers have planned some really interesting twists and turns for the audience. The show which depicts the tale of friendship and love will see its biggest confrontation scene leaving audience shocked. If falling in love with the same girl wasn’t enough for Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri), the two will now have a major fall out bringing an end to their friendship.

The two boys along with Anika (Malhaar Rathod) have been trying hard to fulfill their deceased friend Aniket’s (Prabal Panjabi) bucket list. After a series of success, Farhan in the upcoming episode would suggest that they all go on a trip. But life wouldn’t be all rosy as the two will get into a scuffle.

Shared a source, “On the trip, Farhan, who usually lets things go easily, will strangely be seen losing his calm time and again on Vineet. The latter being the aggressive one, will give it back to him in his own inimitable style, causing further damage. Their arguments and fights will heat up so much that Farhan will decide to walk out from the trip, leaving the trip mid-way.”

If this wasn’t enough, Vineet will also face trouble with his book that he wanted to sell to the producer. Also, Anika would be left confused and guilty thinking that she caused a rift between the close friends.

While it seems to be an end for the bromance, Aniket’s soul will once again try to bring peace and harmony between them. Will this fallout between the duo ruin their pact or will it lead to a new path?

To know what happens next, stay tuned to the upcoming episode of Tere Liye Bro on Friday, 7 pm, only on bindass linear and digital platforms.

