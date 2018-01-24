Tere Liye Bro new episode: Love to destroy Vineet and Farhan’s friendship

Tune into the upcoming episode of Tere Liye Bro on Friday at 7pm, only on Bindass linear and digital platforms. Tune into the upcoming episode of Tere Liye Bro on Friday at 7pm, only on Bindass linear and digital platforms.

The heartwarming tale of friendship in bindass’ Tere Liye Bro has been keeping us entertained with its gripping plot and relatable characters. After a series of friendship tales, the show will soon see a new twist with love taking charge. As readers would know Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) have developed a soft corner towards Anika (Malhaar Rathod) and now the two will be seen vying for her attention.

In the upcoming episodes, the love will bloom more with Anika also falling in love with one of them. Though it would be difficult for her to choose between the flamboyant Vineet and the soft-spoken Farhan, she will make her decision clear, breaking one of their hearts. It would be interesting to see how this will mark the beginning of a new love journey in the series and ruining the bro code between the guys.

The episode will also further shed light upon the next task in Aniket’s (Prabal Panjabi) bucket list. With Aniket’s desire of apologising to the tele caller remaining incomplete, the trio will hunt her down to bring peace to his soul. But their plans will fail as the girl will feel she is being played upon and refuse to talk to them.

Shared a source, “Vineet will shoot a video saying sorry to all telecallers and post it on his Facebook page in a bid to make them feel better. Seeing the same, the particular caller who Aniket had been rude with, will call Vineet and thank him for his efforts.”

Seems like it’s going to be a super entertaining episode. Catch all the fun this Friday, 7 pm on bindass linear and digital platforms.

