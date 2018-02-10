Tere Liye Bro finale episode: Will Vineet and Farhan kiss and make up?

L-R, Prabal Punjabi, Pranay Pachauri, Nikhil Khurana from Tere Liye Bro. L-R, Prabal Punjabi, Pranay Pachauri, Nikhil Khurana from Tere Liye Bro.

Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro has set a benchmark for bromance and friendship goals. The millennial tale of three friends Aniket (Prabal Panjabi), Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) and Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) touched hearts and now today, the show will air its final episode. Known for its relatable, heartwarming and exciting content, expect the unexpected in its last part.

From what has happened so far, Vineet and Farhan in their mission to fulfill their deceased friend, Aniket’s bucket list had a fallout. The two had a major scuffle while on a trip to celebrate their accomplishments. However, viewers were confused of the real reasons behind the fights and arguments. And if you were scared that their egos would end their true friendship, go ahead and heave a sigh of relief.

Shared a source, “Aniket’s soul will manage to call truce between the estranged friends. After a moment of emotional reunion, the two will also get going on solving Vineet’s issue with the film producer. Along with Anika (Malhaar Rathod), they will barge in the launch party unannounced and make some big revelations. And the most exciting turn would come when Vineet will get a clue around Aniket’s death.”

So was Aniket’s death an accident or a murder? To know more stay tuned to the finale episode of Tere Liye Bro on 9th February, 7 pm, only on bindass linear and digital platforms.

