Tere Liye Bro: Farhan to stand up against his father’s unwarranted ways

Bindass’ popular youth series Tere Liye Bro will reach halfway with today’s telecast. The heartwarming tale of two friends Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) and Vineet (Nikhil Khurana), trying their best to fulfill their deceased bestie, Aniket’s (Prabal Panjabi) bucket list has struck the right chord with the audience. Running parallel to this story, the friends, guilty of being busy and not giving time to each other, are getting a chance to redefine their lives and relationships.

In the last few episodes, the audience saw how Vineet and Farhan, along with Aniket’s sister Anika (Malhaar Rathod) have stepped out of their comfort zone and are indulging in some crazy activities to bring peace to their deceased friend. From getting almost killed by a crazy superstar to settling aside their differences, Vineet and Farhan have been trying their best to make Aniket happy.

Now in the coming episode, we will see Farhan, who has always been caught up with work given by his father, reawakening his dreams and deciding to take a stand for himself. Shared a source, “All these while Farhan missed on spending time with his friends as his father did not allow him any free time. Now that they are fulfilling Aniket’s wish, his father will once again try to stop him from joining Vineet and Anika. Farhan will finally find courage to stand up for himself and his friendship and learn to say no.”

The newfound confidence would not only startle his father but Farhan too would be left shaken. As for his friends, they will rejoice and support Farhan on his decision. But will Farhan manage to keep his words or his father will once again overpower him.

