Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro trailer: Here’s an ode to true friendship we cannot miss, watch video

It is rightly said, friends are the family that we choose for ourselves. Though men are said to be at the back foot while maintaining relations, friendship for them is at high priority. But what happens when one takes their friends for granted? Getting busy in their fast-paced lives, will one lose their friendship or even friends? Showcasing the roller coaster ride in this bond, bindass is all set to launch its next original web series Tere Liye Bro on December 8.

From sharing clothes, dirty jokes to drinks and underwear, the bromance between guys is quite endearing. They might be the first to pull the dirtiest prank on each other but wouldn’t stand a word against their friend. Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro produced by Victor Tango will present a highly entertaining tale of three friends Aniket, Vineet and Farhan and their thick bond. The three are very different personalities but there is an unseen thread that keeps them connected. While Aniket is a party animal, Farhan is daddy’s rich son and Vineet is a casanova. Be it affection, love, insecurity or jealousy, the emotions hold true for these friends. Added to that is a love triangle between Aniket’s sister Anika and his two besties.

The 10-episode show will showcase the ups and downs in their friendship and how they overcome all struggles after Aniket dies. Added to that is a bucket list that the rest of them strive hard to complete in order to bring peace in Aniket’s afterlife. The storyline will project the love between buddies and how far can they go for the one they called their ‘bro’, even when he is dead. The show promises to keep you hooked with its crisp and entertaining episodes, that’s filled with warmth, friendship, love and loads of fun.

The lead characters Aniket, Vineet and Farhan, played by young actors Prabal Panjabi, Nikhil Khurana and Pranay Pachauri respectively look real and relatable. Their chemistry crackles up the screen and it looks like they have been thick buddies for years. They might be relatively new faces but seem to have done a convincing job with their characters. Prabal as Aniket is not only adorable but also funny at places. His ghost character will definitely keep you hooked. Nikhil and Pranay are good looking and hot and as seen in the promo, look like carbon copies of each other. The only female in this bromance, Anika, played by Malhaar Rathod brings her own spark and charm. The girl looks pretty on screen and stands out among the boys.

Watch | Tere Liye Bro Official Trailer

Tere Liye Bro will launch on December 8 and will churn out fresh episodes every Friday at 7pm only on bindass – linear and digital platforms.

