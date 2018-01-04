Tere Liye Bro actor Pranay Pachauri: Friendship is of utmost importance to me

Talking about the similarities and differences between him and his character Farhan, Tere Liye Bro actor Pranay Pachauri told, “The first connection is definitely having a strict father (laughs). “ Talking about the similarities and differences between him and his character Farhan, Tere Liye Bro actor Pranay Pachauri told, “The first connection is definitely having a strict father (laughs). “

The doors of showbiz opened for Pranay Pachauri with the youth-centric film Time Out. After playing the lead in it, he currently impresses the world playing the soft-spoken and under confident Farhan in bindass’ new series Tere Liye Bro. Indianexpress.com recently got into an exclusive chat with the young star, who shared that friendship holds utmost importance to him even in real life. He also opened up secrets about his bucket list and how he enjoys a love-hate relationship with all his buddies.

Talking about the similarities and differences between him and his character Farhan, the young actor told us, “The first connection is definitely having a strict father (laughs). Farhan is a very real guy and that really made it easier for me to get into the skin. Just like him, I too do not go about picking fights and always believe in standing up for myself whenever needed. As for the dissimilarities, I am not scared of confrontations like him. I am clear in my head of what I want to do. As Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) suggests, Farhan is definitely a little ‘fattu’ but I am not!”

As he mentioned Nikhil, we asked him if he has a love-hate relationship with any of his friends, just like Farhan and Nikhil in the show. “Absolutely, I think I have a love-hate relationship with all my friends. Fights, disagreements and arguments only help in maintaining a balance between relationship. And everyone gets annoying sometimes but when you look beyond that and accept people the way they are, that’s how you strengthen your bonds,” Pranay quipped.

The actor further shared, “My parents have always told me that friends stay with you till your last day and I also believe the same. They are as close to me as my family. It is really important to have the right kind of people around you, who can spot your flaws and help you grow in life. Having a good set of friends is really important as it forms your character.”

Since the show focuses on two friends trying to fulfill their deceased friend’s bucket list, we asked Pranay, what are the three things that would top his list. “I am a big foodie and so would love to travel around with my family and friends and try out every cuisine in the world. Also, since I haven’t done scuba diving and snorkelling, I would like to do that. Lastly, I would love to fly planes. I think there’s no bigger high than flying across mountains and seas.”

Sharing his plans ahead with us, the Delhi lad stated, “I am part of Alt Balaji’s new web-series Selfie Wali PM where I am playing a politician. With the digital space opening up, actors have got some really great opportunities. I love the process of storytelling and am always on the lookout for exciting and interesting projects.”

Tere Liye Bro airs every Friday 7 pm, on bindass- linear and digital platforms. Apart from Pranay, Nikhil Khurana and Prabal Panjabi play the leads.

