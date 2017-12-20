Tere Liye Bro actor Prabal Panjabi: Playing a dead guy was fun and challenging

Prabal Punjabi made his debut with youth show Kya Mast Hai Life. Prabal Punjabi made his debut with youth show Kya Mast Hai Life.

Bindass’ new series Tere Liye Bro has already become a rage among the youth for its entertaining storyline and relatable content. The leads of the show Prabal Panjabi, Pranay Pachauri and Nikhil Khurana, with their humour and chemistry are getting a lot of love. Indianexpress.com sat down for a fun chat with Prabal, who plays Aniket in the show. The actor made his debut with youth show Kya Mast Hai Life and has already appeared in films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Shahid and Humari Adhuri Kahani.

Sharing why he took up the show, the 27-year-old actor in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “When I was called in for the reading, at that time I was actually looking to do something that was free spirited and light. And that character of Aniket fitted the bill completely. He is naughty, notorious and a fun loving guy and I too have been that kind of a person, so I instantly said a yes. I also liked the plot where Aniket dies in the first episode. As an actor, you want to play a character who dies, at least once (smiles).”

Talking about his ‘ghost’ avatar, he further added, “When you are playing a dead guy, your movements and expressions get restricted. It wasn’t difficult pulling it off but I had to be really careful to project it aptly. The figure is an imagination and a perspective of someone else, so you can’t go all out while performing. I couldn’t touch the others and technically it was a different experience.”

A still from Tere Liye Bro. A still from Tere Liye Bro.

The character of Aniket is very lovable and we wondered what’s the one thing that Prabal loved and hated about his character. “Aniket is a solution-oriented guy. He doesn’t even realise it but his mind constantly looks through problems and gets it sorted in the most “atrangi” way. I really loved that about it, as for something I didn’t, it goes with the writing and not him but I do not believe in glorifying partying and boozing, like he does. We all go through our stages of recklessness but if that’s the only thing you have, something is missing,” he concluded with a smile.”

With a young team working together, we assumed that they would have only spent the days having fun. But Prabal had this to say, “To be honest, it was a very hectic schedule, and we were actually shooting for 16-18 hours everyday, so we did not really get time for fun. But the team was such a wonderful one and so much in control while we were going mental with the frantic work. Thankfully, we got a chance to shoot the last three days in Goa, and that was a special experience, since no one goes to Goa for work (smirks). We ended up staying for another couple of days, and enjoyed ourselves thoroughly. When you shoot with people for 20 days daily, by the end, all your filters are down, and you can be the real self with them.”

Interestingly Tere Liye Bro is airing both on TV and web at the same time. Ask Prabal his take on the same and he said, “To be fair, I prefer watching it online as you get unadulterated content, while television sees a few cuts here and there. But if you look at it professionally, the more the reach, the better, so we are more than happy about it.”

Tere Liye Bro airs every Friday, 7pm on bindass – linear and digital platforms.

