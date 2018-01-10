Tere Liye Bro actor Nikhil Khurana: I am completely opposite to my character Vineet



Bindass’ latest series Tere Liye Bro has already made a strong fan base among the youth audience. Its heartwarming tale of two buddies on a journey to fulfill the bucket list of their deceased friend has found a strong emotional connect and it’s hilarious and goofy storyline also keeps the laughter coming. Also, the lead stars Prabal Panjabi, Nikhil Khurana and Pranay Pachauri have received a newfound stardom all thanks to their interesting characters. While Prabal plays the dead Aniket, who is the most fun of the lot, Nikhil enacts the role of the flamboyant Vineet and Pranay is the soft-spoken daddy’s boy.

The character Vineet is quite the charmer, a ladies’ man and center of attention everywhere he goes and Nikhil is already winning hearts playing the same. So, it comes as no surprise that Nikhil is often inundated with female admiration, and constantly receives praises for playing his character to perfection. But surprisingly, Nikhil shared that he is quite the opposite in real life.

Sharing the interesting story, Nikhil shared with indianexpress.com, “Nikhil is simple, soft-spoken, enjoys his own space and avoids getting into brawls, unlike Vineet, who is seeking attention by any means all the time. Also, I am not as hot-blooded as Vineet and believe in a peaceful life.”

Must say that Nikhil, with his enviable style, voice and acting chops, has managed to happily convince his audience into believing him as Vineet.

Catch the latest episode of Tere Liye Bro every Friday at 7 pm only on bindass linear and digital platforms.

