Tere Liye Bro actor Malhaar Rathod: Being the only girl on set, I was thoroughly pampered by the guys

While Tere Liye Bro actor Malhaar Rathod doesn’t have a brother in real life, Aniket aka Prabal did give her the same vibes. While Tere Liye Bro actor Malhaar Rathod doesn’t have a brother in real life, Aniket aka Prabal did give her the same vibes.

A known face in the advertisement circuit, Malhaar Rathod struck gold with her character Anika in bindass’ Tere Liye Bro. Being the only ‘heroine’ in the show, the young actor is the center of attention, both on and off camera. Playing the loving sister of Aniket (Prabal Panjabi), Anika tries her best to bring peace to her brother’s soul. She gets his besties Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) to help her and as the show is proceeding, the two have also fallen in love with her. While there’s much to happen in the remaining three episodes, we caught up with the pretty actor for an insightful conversation.

Talking about how acting came into her life, Malhaar, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I was never into acting and was actually studying to become an architect. I studied that for a year and was even dabbling with PR (public relation), and doing an internship. It was during this time that auditions were held in my college campus and I just decided to participate for fun. To my surprise, I was selected for an ad and went on to receive more offers. I have never looked back since then.”

With Malhaar being the only girl in the team, we wondered was it difficult for her while shooting. “Not at all! I was actually pampered by all of them and who wouldn’t enjoy it. The boys have been really sweet and I thoroughly enjoyed working with them,” she said. Ask her to reveal few secrets of her male actors and she laughed to state, “Just like our on-screen bond, we have actually become close friends in real life. And I will maintain our pact of not letting out any secrets in public.”

Fans have loved Malhaar’s chemistry with both Vineet and Farhan. We asked her to choose her favourite jodi, among them. After a deep thought, she replied, “Honestly, it’s really hard to pick one. I have enjoyed shooting with both of them. Since we had maximum number of scenes together, we have gotten to know each other really well. It was fun hanging out with both of them.”

While Malhaar doesn’t have a brother in real life, Aniket aka Prabal did give her the same vibes. “I have two lovely sisters and so I really enjoyed having a brother in the show. Though Prabal and I did not have many scenes together but off-screen, we really bonded well. He would wait for all of us after the shot and we would hang out together post work. I shouldn’t be saying this, but Prabal does give a brotherly vibe,” she said with a laugh.

The young actor has been actively involved in her character’s styling, as she shared, “The character of Anika was very bold and courageous and almost on the borderline of being tomboyish. So keeping that aspect, we styled her and I love actively participating and suggesting details for my character. But most of the credit goes to the stylists; they have done an amazing job, and I am so glad that people are enjoying Anika’s look.”

Thanking her fans for all the love, Malhaar further added, “It feels amazing to be loved so much as at the end of the day, all our efforts are only for our audience. It’s a humbling experience to be accepted by the audience and being appreciated for your hard work.”

Lastly, talking about her future plans, the actor shared, “Workwise I have been approached for a few web series. I am looking out for a good script and better roles so that I can continue to entertain my audience.”

Tere Liye Bro airs every Friday 7 pm, on bindass- linear and digital platforms.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd