Tenali Rama actor Priyamvada Kant: Mindless entertainment on TV, time to bring a change

Shedding her glamorous avatar in The Swim Team, Priyamvada Kant is all set to star in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama. Stating that TV has become a source of mindless entertainment, Priyamvada, who turned creative producer with Sethji, hopes to bring a change.

Dusky and attractive, Priyamvada Kant is truly a ‘chota packet bada dhamaka’. After impressing critics and audience with her acting skills in shows like Veera, Sasural Simar Ka, The Buddy Project, Santoshi Maa among others, she recently turned creative producer with Sethji. A trained dancer, she has also launched her dancing studio, and will soon star as the female lead Sharda in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama.

During the launch of the show, she shared with indianexpress.com, “Tenali Rama was a great opportunity to break my eye-candy avatar. The character is giving me a chance to hone up my comic timings. Apart from some really dramatic scenes, I am also getting to do action. I would have regretted my entire life if I did not take the role of Sharda. Tenali Rama is a show, a character that we have all loved as kids and I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Known for her glamorous avatar in the TV show The Swim Team, Priyamvada shared that she was really apprehensive while taking up that project. “I called my parents (who are sculptor artists) and asked my dad. Ignoring the fact that I would be in swimsuits and bikinis on TV he just asked me, ‘Will you manage to swim and convince your audience?’. I was so amazed and that gave me the confidence to go ahead. The team was also a wonderful one and projected us like swimmers and never made us look sleazy. Glad that I can present my new side with Tenali Rama.”

Talking about her new role as a creative producer, the actor quipped, “Divye Kumar Dixit (producer) is an old friend and we were just brainstorming on a subject when the idea of Sethji came. We pitched it to Zee and things just worked smoothly. We realised as the new generation we need to bring a subject that’s inspirational and entertaining. It’s sad that TV became a source of mindless entertainment. But things are looking positive with some really interesting and progressive shows coming up. The entire Sony Network is working impressively towards its content and that’s a great move.”

Lastly mentioning that she is in awe of her co-star Krishna Bhardwaj, and the way he has moulded himself as Tenali, Priyamvada said, “I think Krishna was born to play this role. He is so talented and it feels great working with him. We are playing childhood friends, and trust me we feel the same affection towards each other in real. He has become my buddy now.” Tenali Rama produced by Contiloe will launch on 11 July, Monday-Friday, 8 pm.

