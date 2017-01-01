Happy New Year: Nia Sharma to Karan Tacker, here’s how television hotties welcomed 2017

Happy New Year: Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker killing us with their beach look. Happy New Year: Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker killing us with their beach look.

Nia Sharma, who recently won the title of being one of the sexiest Asian women of 2016, shared a hot picture from her New Year celebrations. The actor posted her ‘beachy’ look and we just can’t take our eyes off her as she looks extremely gorgeous, setting the temperatures soaring.

The year of 2016 has been really good for Nia Sharma. The actor’s fame rose beyond boundaries as she bagged the third position in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world. As shocking as it was for us to know that the actor has surpassed Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, even Nia could not believe that she was sharing the title with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who, for now are hailed as the industry’s biggest actors.

This television star, who is currently seen in Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, has a sizzling Instagram profile, which you just can’t miss.

If you are drooling over Nia then do not miss Karan Tacker’s update too. The actor shared a Boomerang video from Goa, where he spent his New Year’s Eve and welcomed 2017 in full swing. He surely left his fans drooling and thinking how can someone look so perfect all the time!

Karishma Tanna, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss season 8 and recently participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa too, welcomed 2017 with her mother. The actor also set the stage of Bigg Boss 10 on fire with her scorching performance. She shared a snap from New Year’s Eve.

Now, talking about hotness quotient, how can we not mention about Mouni Roy? The actor, who won hearts with her television serial, Naagin and Naagin 2, looked super cool in her off shoulder oversized top and denim shorts. Well, she is yet to share her New Year party picture but seems like she is having too much fun, beyond the sets of her shows too.

Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya from Shakti shared a the best glimpses of her 2016 through a series of posts. And we assure you that none of her pictures are of the character she portrays on screen. Well, that makes us very happy.

The hottest couple of television industry, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar shared an adorable picture of them together. We are sure they are still going to give us major relationship goals in 2017.

Meanwhile, Ritwik Dhanjani seemed busy expressing his love for cars. In a short video, the actor is welcoming 2017 with a wish to own the same car one fine day. We hope he gets there soon.

