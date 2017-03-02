Kumkum Bhagya 1st March 2017 full episode: Purab has an accident and is about to die

Kumkum Bhagya 1st March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi asks Pragya to close her eyes and challenges her if she can tell what Abhi is thinking. Kumkum Bhagya 1st March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi asks Pragya to close her eyes and challenges her if she can tell what Abhi is thinking.

Purab, unknown about the fact that Nikhil is planning to kill him, walks down the street. He is so excited about Abhi’s gift that he doesn’t even attend to Pragya’s call. Suddenly he gets hit by the truck from the back. Purab is thrown in the air by the collision and his head hits the pavement. He starts bleeding severely, but he still tries to save the photo frame. Nikhil comes to check whether he is alive or dead. He sees Purab dying and laughs at him. He also laughs seeing the photos of Pragya and Abhi and says Tanu is destined to be Abhi’s wife. Now, Purab can never support Pragya.

There, Pragya is desperately waiting for Purab. The function has started and Tanu’s mother has asked Abhi to change his clothes. Aalia brings the shagun ki haldi and smirks at Pragya. Abhi is not able to talk to Pragya. He is irritated and also notices that Pragya is upset. Dadi, Dassi, Pragya and Abhi all are waiting for Purab to come and solve their problem. Only Aalia is happy to see their sad faces. She is holding the tray of haldi and climbing on the stage, suddenly she wobbles and the tray flies in the air and falls down. The haldi falls on Abhi and Pragya’s head and clothes. Tanu is almost crying seeing haldi on Pragya’s face. Aalia too is shocked, but Dadi and Dassi feel good.

Abhi hurriedly takes Pragya in a separate room and says how careless she is, all her clothes got dirty. Pragya says that it is not her fault. Abhi and Pragya are so close that Abhi looks at her face and admires her beauty and simplicity. Pragya feels what Abhi is thinking about her. Abhi wonders, but Pragya says she can hear whatever Abhi thinks or desires. Abhi says she is lying, it is not possible. He tests her and finds Pragya senses him all the time. Abhi asks Pragya to close her eyes and challenges her if she can tell what Abhi is thinking. Pragya closes her eyes. Abhi plans to check about Pragya’s feelings towards him, this way Abhi won’t need to ask anything verbally and he will get to know about Pragya’s heart.

In the living room, Abhi’s relatives are discussing that the haldi has been applied on the right person, Pragya is Abhi’s wife and destiny has proved it. God doesn’t want anyone else to marry Abhi. They wonder, now who is going to be Abhi’s bride in the marriage. Aalia and Tanu get irked. Tanu says it all happened accidentally and this will not change anything. Dadi replies that things will change from now onwards and this is the sign.

