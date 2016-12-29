Television in 2016: TV: Snakes as stars, Turkish delights and anyone seen Arnab lately?

Television in 2016 Television in 2016

ANIMAL PLANET: A war of the absurd broke out on TV, as Indian soaps turned to animals for help to boost their TRPs. On Sasural Simar Ka, the protagonist turned into a fly; a rockstar by day becomes a tiger by night in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and there were revenge-seeking snakes on shows such as Naagin 2 and Ichhapyaari Naagin.

THEME PLAY: Although most serials have little regard and space for what’s really happening in the world, this year saw some add current and topical news in their plots. Demonetisation was a popular theme on TV with shows such as Jamai Raja, Devanshi and Chidiya Ghar, among others, shooting entire episodes on it.

NO MORE FAWAD: When Zindagi channel first launched in the country, it was lauded and loved for giving us shows from Pakistan. Fresh faces and new scripts in good serials dominated the small screen. And then Subhash Chandra, founder of the network, pulled the plug on all things and people Pakistani after the Uri attack in September. No more Pakistani shows, he announced, and just like that the viewer had nothing but saas-bahu sagas to watch.

TURKISH DELIGHTS: After nudging out Pakistani shows from their roster, Zindagi went further west with Turkey this year. So, there’s the never-ending Feriha and Fatmagul, and the cute antics of a nuclear family in Little Lord. The Hindi dubbed shows enjoy a considerable fan following in India and could be the best Hindi serials of the year!

NEWS IMPACT: Celebrated Hindi journalist Ravish Kumar blackened the TV screen during his 40-minute show, Prime Time on NDTV, during the JNU debacle. In another episode, he invited mime artistes to make a point on a 24-hour proposed government ban on NDTV India. Creative methods by one, and a much-talked-about exit by another. Times Now’s Arnab Goswami left the nation to join the Republic, all set to launch, when else but on January 26, 2017.

WEB STARS: For all the times we couldn’t relate to Indian serials, there were webseries. From Permanent Roommates 2, TVF Tripling, Alisha to the ongoing The Trip and Girl in the City – online content addressed complicated relationships, work pressure, singledom, and dynamics of female friendships. These shows also acquainted the viewers with web stars such as Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Mallika Dua and Mithila Palkar.

THE END: India’s longest running show, Ballika Vadhu finally ended its reign this year. What started as a story of a child bride in Rajasthan turned into a formulaic love story with familiar twists and turns. Anandi became a household name, and with that so did child actor Avika Gor. The only sad news for the show was the untimely death of Pratyusha, who played Anandi as a young woman.

REALITY OVERDOSE: Although new editions of almost all reality shows – Bigg Boss, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Indian Idol – returned to TV, none really made an impact. Maybe 2016 should have seen them all take a break. In the comic space too, Comedy Nights with Kapil starring Kapil Sharma and its boring, sexist jokes ended, moved to another channel, and seems to have died without a laugh. Karan Johar returned to the couch with Koffee with Karan, with the same faces and speculations. Barring Twinkle Khanna, Katrina Kaif, and Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the show was a snooze fest. There was also Vogue BFFs, which got the rich and famous to fawn all over their closest buddy. And whatever happened to KBC?

FILMI FEVER: Those tired of watching Sooryavansham and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on TV every weekend found respite in Zee Classic’s ‘Finest Films’ programming. Every Saturday night, the channel shows some of the best movies the industry has made – from Salaam Bombay, Party, Pestonji to Ek Doctor Ki Maut, Mirch Masala, and Mammo. The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in collaboration with Tata Sky aired selected films from the festival, such as Sairat, Chauthi Koot and Qissa, among others, on channel 302 and 303.

FEMME FATALE: The Indian viewers found their unlikely heroines in sportswomen Sakshi Malik, PV Sindhu and Dipa Karmakar. At the Olympics this year, the three shone brightest, while their self-composure, when interviewed, amazed us all.

