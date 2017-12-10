TED Talks India Nayi Soch: What to expect from the Shah Rukh Khan’s show

The day has finally arrived when Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate ideas and innovations, and give the audience a chance to get motivated through his show TED Talks India Nayi Soch. The most anticipated show that’s being premiered tonight would bring some of the most ingenious and diverse mix of speakers, who are set to inspire billions of viewers. Noted personalities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Javed Akhtar, Indian Women Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj will be seen on the stage sharing stories of their journey and struggle. This is for the first time that TED has collaborated with a network to churn out the series in Hindi.

As readers would know, TED Talks India will follow the international format wherein a speaker will address an audience of 100 people, speaking for 18-minutes. From what we have been informed, Karan spoke about changing emotions on the show that left everyone emotional. Ekta is said to have shared her own journey that got a tremendous response while Mithali’s interaction with SRK was more like a chat show than a monologue. Sources also inform that Sundar Pichai, who did not manage to travel to India, interacted with SRK virtually. The Google CEO teleported from California via a telepresence robot for his session.

At the launch, talking about the show, Shah Rukh had said, “It is an extremely hopeful and inspiring show. It will have entertainment but it’s not plugged in to get a decided amount of ratings or viewership. We will be only competing with ourselves. What Ted Talks and Star have done over the years, we are trying to do better and give our best in every way.”

TED Talks India, apart from the monologues and a chat session with SRK will also see a lot of special performances. Singer Rekha Bharadwaj and comedian Atul Khatri have supposedly shot for the show. Also some real life heroes will be part of the series sharing their stories.

Tonight, we will get to meet one such speaker, Anirudh Sharma, a scientist and inventor, who has developed “Kaalink”, a retrofit technology, which captures carbon emissions from vehicles or chimneys before it enters our atmosphere and recycles them into usable ink. And giving his idea, wings to fly, Star Plus has created hoardings across Mumbai and Delhi made by the AIR-INK, created by Anirudh. The tech expert has researched extensively on augmented reality and improving the relations between humans and machines.

Commenting on his experience Anirudh in a statement said, “I am extremely honored to be a part of such an initiative. If your ideas can influence a billion other imaginations, what more could you ask for. Also an opportunity to share the stage with someone as accomplished as Shah Rukh Khan was elating. I’m glad that Star Plus has given me an opportunity to showcase our initiative to billions of people across the globe.”

Earlier, in a statement the King Khan had said, “Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging “Nayi Soch”. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future.”

The opening episode will be air today at 7 pm and simulcast across Star Plus, Star Gold, Movies OK, Star World, Star Pravah, Star Jalsha and Hotstar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd