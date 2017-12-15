Ted Talks India Nayi Soch: Gurmehar Kaur’s words to leave Shah Rukh Khan teary-eyed

Along with Gurmehar Kaur, Javed Akhtar, music composer and singer Clinton Cerejo, child psychologist Shelja Sen and founder of Project Fuel Deepak Ramola will also share their experiences on SRK’s show TED Talks India Nayi Soch. Along with Gurmehar Kaur, Javed Akhtar, music composer and singer Clinton Cerejo, child psychologist Shelja Sen and founder of Project Fuel Deepak Ramola will also share their experiences on SRK’s show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

The much talked about and anticipated Ted Talks India Nayi Soch went on air last week. Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, the show has received a mixed response. While the speakers did inspire the audience, the lack of SRK’s presence in the show came as a disappointment. Also, with too many things packed in the 45-minute episode, it did baffle a lot of people as they tried to grasp all the information. Now, in the upcoming episode, active student activist Gurmehar Kaur will take the stage. Daughter of a martyr, she will talk about her childhood and how life changed post her father’s death. The 20-year old Delhi University student will deliver a talk on how she found power in words.

Shared a source, “She will share how she has been struggling from a young age to put forward her belief in equality and peace at colleges and education hubs. Amidst the chaos of bullying and student elections, she received immense hatred from her peers along with death and rape threats. While this did not deter her spirits, it did lead her to Vipassana. As a speaker, Gurmehar will be seen narrating her rendezvous with silence after rage and how she overcame it to resume her campaign.”

SRK, who sat silently among the audience to watch her speak, was left teary-eyed empathising with her age and the hardships she went through in the absence of her father, who fought and died for the country. The source further added, “Shah Rukh got quite emotional and lauded Gurmehar for her courage to open up about her fears and dilemmas in front of a national audience. He wished her good luck and hoped that the path ahead would turn out to be smoother for her.”

Along with Gurmehar, award-winning lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, music composer and singer Clinton Cerejo, child psychologist Shelja Sen and founder of Project Fuel Deepak Ramola will share their experiences on the show.

This is for the first time that TED has collaborated with a network to churn out the series in Hindi. The show simulcasts across Star Plus, Star Gold, Movies OK, Star World, Star Pravah, Star Jalsha and Hotstar every Sunday, 7 pm.

