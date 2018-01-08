Ted Talks India Nayi Soch: Ekta Kapoor wants to mentor women to find the gold in themselves

Ekta Kapoor shared her inspiring story on Ted Talks India Ek Nayi Soch. Ekta Kapoor shared her inspiring story on Ted Talks India Ek Nayi Soch.

Television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s life story is an inspiring tale. Daughter of yesteryear superstar Jeetendra, Ekta might have been born with a silver spoon, but she wrote her own destiny. After ruling television and changing the face of daily serials, today, she is also making her mark in the world of cinema and even the digital space. Ekta took to the stage of Ted Talks India to talk about her story and how a woman should never be underestimated. Her powerful speech moved the audience and host Shah Rukh Khan shared how he is proud of Ekta. He also said that she is an inspiration to a lot of women in our country.

Ekta first spoke about her early childhood days of struggle when most top rated channels rejected her pilots. Her father Jeetendra was taunted for supporting his useless daughter. “For my brother’s education abroad, my mother had to pawn her jewellery and my father invested all his money through me.” One person went to the extent of telling him “You should have bought her gold instead. My father replied that, ‘gold should be within her, what will she do with gold outside?’” The faith bestowed upon her by her father made her even more determined. Her first daily Hum Paanch became successful and her real journey begun from thereon. Ekta added that she would also like to mentor more girls and women and she also encouraged them to find the gold in themselves!

Talking about her father, Ekta shared that despite the taunts and retorts, Jeetendra never failed to support Ekta on all her endeavours. Infact, Ekta advised her fellow audience to not let marriage be an obstacle to work because a marriage may end but work will not.

There would be no progress without equal power to all. #PowerToWomen on #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch Tonight at 7pm on @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/Kh2QeIIQxy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 7, 2018

Through her famous iconic characters like Tulsi and Parvati, Ekta aimed to highlight household issues like domestic violence, marital rape, and healthcare. These were issues that were unheard of back in the 90’s, in the absence of social media. Ekta shared that how she was criticised for making such shows, but how her films were all about men and she wanted women to rule television. All her shows had females playing the heroes and even the villains (vamps).

While Ekta showed us the ‘gharelu sanskaari bahus’ in Tulsi and Parvati, she also showed us the modern day woman in her recent outing Lipstick Under My Burkha. The film greeted a lot of controversy as it portrayed the story of women, who are straightforward and do not shy away from the taboos of society. Ekta in her speech mentioned how she herself will never question any women or judge them.

Lastly, Ekta shared that it is common for women to put other’s needs before them. She reiterated the need to follow and live your passion to the fullest.

