TED Talks India Nayi Soch: Chef Vikas Khanna’s inspiring journey will leave you emotional

Michelin star winner Indian Chef Vikas Khanna is known best for his culinary skills. But few know about the hardship that he went through before he emerged as a master chef. Taking the centre stage on TED Talks India, Vikas will pour his heart out speaking about his struggles and how he, like a phoenix, rose from the ashes. The Shah Rukh Khan hosted show on Star Plus will focus on the theme of ‘pursuit of happiness’ this week and along with Vikas, other speakers from different background will add a dash of happiness in the audience’s life.

Battling polio at a young age, Vikas shared that the doctor told his family that he would never be able to walk properly ever in his life. But his family did not want to give up and took him to Delhi from Amritsar for a surgery. “My family struggled but never lost hope,” he shared.

He further said, “I started spending time with my beeji (grandmother) in the kitchen. And soon it became my temple. All the disturbing noises around me and jibes of young kids who would call me ‘polio wala ladka’ (the boy with polio) would just die down as I would get mesmerized in the world of food. I would make rotis, peel the vegetables and it all gave me so much strength. I realised that this was my worship, my passion and God willingly life started to change soon.”

After leaving everyone present emotional, Vikas shared a positive message, “I have found my happiness in chopping, cooking and feeding everyone. I hope you all find happiness in the things you do too. I was really excited about sharing my personal stories for the first time on national television. I hope people find a reason to search for their happiness after listening to my tale.

Along with Vikas, the episode will have actor-director Danish Hussain giving a humourous take on happiness. Also, software engineer Supriya Joshi will talk about Swashikshan (self-teaching) movement. A mother of two, she will share that she took her daughters out of school to home-school because she wanted them to be happy. Also, Dr. Raj Raghunathan, an award-winning professor and the author ‘If You’re Smart, Why Aren’t You Happy?’ and anthropologist Sarovar Zaidi will be seen sharing their experiences.

