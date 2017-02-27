Tappu aka Bhavya Gandhi quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Bhavya Gandhi, joined the show as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu, the son of lead couple Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi. Bhavya Gandhi, joined the show as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu, the son of lead couple Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi.

This might come as a sad news for the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. One of its most prominent characters, Tappu, might get a new face. This is because actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played the part, has quit the show. Yes, you heard that right. Bhavya has been a part of the show ever since it began way back in 2008. As per reports, he has walked out for new opportunities.

Bhavya, joined the show as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu, the son of lead couple Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi, a notorious kid who loves to play pranks on everyone. Eventually, with his good acting and spot-on comic timing, he became an integral part of the show and a household name. To say that Bhavya has literally grown up during his eight year long stint on the show, won’t be wrong. His mother has confirmed that the child actor has quit the show. “Yes he has quit the show to grab further opportunities,” she said in a statement.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the highest rated and most successful television shows of all time, beating the likes of Balika Vadhu. The long-running sitcom also stars actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani and Amit Bhatt. The comedy show traces the adventures of this family, who are residents of the Gokuldham Society. Each of its episode ends with a social message. Now, whether or not a new actor will be roped in to play Tappu is yet to be seen.

Bhavya Gandhi had announced of dating his co-star Nidhi Bhanushali. Bhavya Gandhi had announced of dating his co-star Nidhi Bhanushali.

Bhavya is one of the highest paid child actors on the small screen right now. He reportedly demands around Rs 10,000 per day. He had even won the Best Child Actor Award at the Indian Telly Awards. He also played the lead role of Suryakant in 2010 film, Striker. In 2015, Bhavya had announced that he was dating his co-star Nidhi Bhanushal, who plays Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd