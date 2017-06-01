Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani expecting first child?

Disha Vakani got married to Mumbai-based Mayur Padia in November 2015. Disha Vakani got married to Mumbai-based Mayur Padia in November 2015.

Actor Disha Vakani, who has been an audience favourite ever since she played Daya Jethalal Gada on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, now has a good news on the personal front. The actor, who got married to Mumbai-based chartered accountant, Mayur Padia, is pregnant with her first child.

There have been reports that the 38-year-old actor will be taking a break from the family sitcom but as per sources close from the show, Disha is shooting and hasn’t considered any such break. “She is not quitting and is comfortable shooting right now. Also, as she wears Gujarati sarees on the show, so she is assured that the baby bump will not show. At least as of now, there’s no discussion on taking a break from the series,” an insider told indianexpress.com.

On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running Indian sitcom, the actor is known for her comic timing and peculiar way of speaking. Her character Daya is also famous for breaking into garba anywhere, unexpectedly. The SAB TV show has been on air since 2008 and currently Daya is shown as the mother of a 14-year-old boy (played by Raj Anadkat). Popular film and TV actor Dilip Joshi plays Disha’s husband, Jethalal Champaklal Gada. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta who died earlier this year. Actor Shailesh Lodha plays a character inspired by the late columnist, retaining the name Taarak Mehta.

