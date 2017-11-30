Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani blessed with a baby girl

Disha Vakani tied the knot with Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Mayur Padia in November 2015. Disha Vakani tied the knot with Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Mayur Padia in November 2015.

The stork has arrived early at the door of popular television actor Disha Vakani. Widely recognised as Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha has become a mother in real life. The actor, who tied the knot with Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Mayur Padia in November 2015, was blessed with a baby girl on Thursday morning. Disha has been continuously working during her pregnancy and had only recently taken a break from shoots, on doctor’s advice.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Although Disha’s delivery date was sometime in the third week of December, she delivered the baby today morning. Both mom and daughter are doing well and would be discharged from the hospital soon. Disha is yet to decide when she would be back to work but as of now she wants to spend time with her bundle of joy.”

When we called her show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi, he said, “Even I have heard the same but till the time I don’t meet Disha, I wouldn’t like to comment.” Disha’s costar Gurucharan Singh who plays Roshan Singh confirmed the news with us, and shared, “We got the news early this morning and we will soon go to meet Disha and the little angel.”

From the time the news of the 39-year-old actor being pregnant came in media, there was a constant buzz of her replacement. Disha’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi though clarified that he wouldn’t want any change in his show’s family and was ready to adjust and work on a track around her absence. Disha too, like a committed actor, continued to shoot for major scenes. Her mother-in-law reportedly accompanied the actor to the shoots to take care of all her comforts.

On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running Indian sitcom, Disha Vakani is known for her comic timing and peculiar way of speaking. Her character Daya is also famous for breaking into garba anywhere, unexpectedly. The SAB TV show has been on air since 2008 and currently, Daya is shown as the mother of a 14-year-old boy (played by Raj Anadkat). Popular film and TV actor Dilip Joshi plays Disha’s husband, Jethalal Champaklal Gada. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta who died earlier this year. Actor Shailesh Lodha plays a character inspired by the late columnist, retaining the name Taarak Mehta.

