Sylvester Stallone to guest star in This is Us

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone will soon be seen on the small screen via a guest appearance in the second season of TV show This is Us. The news was shared by series showrunner Dan Fogelman on Thursday, reports variety.com.

Stallone will appear in a guest starring role opposite Justin Hartley’s character as a co-star in his new film within the series. Fogelman told reporters that Stallone is only currently booked for one episode, but “It’s a big part”, he said.

He said: “It’s a war period film that Justin is starring in. Stallone is coming in as himself in the show but playing a character in the film who’s a mentor figure who starts bringing up some stuff for Justin’s character involving Jack and his relationship with his own father.”

Fogelman said Stallone’s character talks to Hartley’s character about themes that he will relate to in a “beautiful monologue about life,” he said.

Stallone previously appeared with This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia in the 2006 film “Rocky Balboa”, though it is doubtful the two will share any screen time in the series due to its multiple timelines.

This Is Us had marked Mandy Moore’s comeback in the television industry. She was seen popular films like A Walk To Remember and Princess Diaries. In This Is Us she played the role of a mother of three children.

Other guest stars lined up for this season include Dan Lauria and Debra Jo Rupp. The show is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

