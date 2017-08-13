Sylvester Stallone begins shooting for This is Us; see photos

Sylvester Stallone with This is Us cast members. Sylvester Stallone with This is Us cast members.

A few days after it was confirmed that the Rambo of Hollywood Sylvester Stallone will play a part, most likely a cameo, in NBC’s family drama This is Us, the star himself has shared photos on Instagram with prominent cast members. In the photos, Stallone shares the frame with his co-stars Milo Ventimiglia (who plays Jack Pearson), and his on-screen kids Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, playing Kevin and Kate, respectively.

Going by this picture, the Rocky star seems to be really enjoying working in the show. In his photo with Chrissy Metz, the actor who is one of the fan favourites is seen playfully punching him right on his face and Stallone’s face has a mock shocked look. “Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus,” Stallone captioned the photo.

The photo Sylvester Stallone uploaded with Justin Hartley is much more sober, and the latter’s facial expression says he is having a fan moment with the megastar. “On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley,” ran the caption below the photo. In his photo with Milo Ventimiglia, the caring husband and father of This is Us, Stallone wrote, “My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson.”

Not many people know this but the familiarity of Sylvester Stallone with Milo Ventimiglia goes back more than a decade.

The latter played Robert Balboa, the only son of Sylvester Stallone’s character Rocky Balboa, in the 2006 film of the same name.

