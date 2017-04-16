Swaragini actor Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar’s new show is inspired by Lamhe?

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, the Swaragini star will be paired up with a 10-year-old boy. Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, the Swaragini star will be paired up with a 10-year-old boy.

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, better known as Ragini from the successful show Swaragini is making a come-back to the telescreen in an all new avatar. Her new show will air on Sony TV and is titled Pahredaar Piya Ki. This is based is speculated to be based on Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer, Lamhe.

According to reports in Bollywoodlife.com, the actor will be paired up with Afaan Khan, a 10-year-old. Afaan’s character is supposedly inspired by Anil Kapoor’s. The reports also suggested that the show is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, and the shooting for the film has already begun in Udaipur. It is being produced by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal, the same duo who gave audience hit shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah and more.

Tejaswi will be seen portraying the role of a caretaker, which is how she comes in contact with the 10-year-old boy. The journey will be about how the boy develops feelings for his caretaker and how Tejaswi’s character reciprocates. The reports also suggest that unlike the movie, to support the format and to bring something new to the show, there is a love triangle. The makers are still on the search for the other lead character for this serial.

Meanwhile, post the first schedule in Udaipur Palace, the cast and crew of Pahredaar Piya Ki will return to Mumbai to shoot on sets. The actor who was left with no other offer post-Swaragini apparently said yes to the show as it was different.

Lamhe, directed by Yash Chopra was a controversial film at the time of its release, will this daily soap be any different?

