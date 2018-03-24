Happy Birthday Suyyash Rai: 10 lesser-known facts about this multi-talented star

Suyyash Rai celebrates his 29th birthday today. Suyyash Rai celebrates his 29th birthday today.

Suyyash Rai is a multi-dimensional star, and shines in whatever he takes up. From fiction and reality shows to cricket and singing, the young man has excelled in every filed. While he started his journey from MTV youth shows, he garnered acclaim after bagging the lead in Balaji Telefilms Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani. The show not just opened doors for him in the television industry but also gave him his ladylove, Kishwer Merchantt. The couple, after dating for about four years, tied the knot in December 2016.

Suyyash further showcased his acting skills in shows like Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai… Ajab Sa Risk Hai, Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pehredaar Piya Ki and is currently seen in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. The extremely gifted singer made his musical debut with a single Khushnuma and post that has released Beparwaahiyaan, Saaya, Bas Ab Laut Aao Na among more.

Today, as he turns 29, here’s some lesser-known facts about him.

1. Although Punjabi by birth and heart, Suyyash was born in Ahmedabad. His family moved to Chandigarh when he was just a kid.

2. While his journey in the entertainment industry began when he participated in Roadies, he only found fame once he got selected for Splitsvilla 2.

3. Suyyash is a killer on the pitch and can give any professional cricketer a run for their money. The dashing young man is a talented cricketer and fans saw his skills during BCL.

4. Well, if you thought cricket was the only other talent he possess, you are wrong. Suyyash is a gifted singer and is a very thoughtful photographer. Many of his friends have acted as his muse, and his musical career has been shooting up each day.

5. Suyyash and Kishwer exchanged numbers in their first meeting itself and soon started chatting. Their conversation went on the whole night till 7 in the morning. That day only Suyyash realised that Kishwer was indeed special in his life.

6. Every year, Bigg Boss contestants grow close to Salman Khan but only few manage to maintain the bond. While Salman missed attending their wedding, he personally called the couple to wish them. interestingly, he had given Suyyash the nickname ‘udta panchi’ and while wishing him, he had said ‘Udte panchi! Ab tum pinjre mein aagaye ho. Ab tumhari waatt lagegi!’

7. The Punjabi sher was much criticized for not taking a stand in Bigg Boss and being dominated by Kishwer but it was only because Suyyash doesn’t really open up and express his emotions easily. But when it comes to his close ones, he can be really fierce.

8. Suyyash-Kishwer were expected to participate in Nach Baliye 5 but the two missed the bus, only because they unknowingly skipped the production team’s phone calls while away for an event. Post that, the two have been busy with other projects, and haven’t been able to yet do the show.

9. One look at Suyyash’s social media wall and you would know that this guy doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. In 2015, some political goons had attacked him on road and bashed him up. Undeterred by the incident, he filed a police complaint and fought for justice.

10. After his Bigg Boss stint, an old video of the actor surfaced wherein he confessed that in the past, he had sex for money. The footage was part of India’s first reality film Sex Balls.

Here’s wishing the talented young man a very Happy Birthday!!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd