Suyyash-Kishwer wedding web-series: Five unknown things that ‘SuKish’ revealed about their love story

Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, better called ‘SuKish’ by their fans had a dreamy wedding last month. From their sangeet to the D-day, the couple made sure they shared their special moments with the media and fans. But there was something more exciting that they did, which was fresh and unique. The pair decided to get their wedding celebrations shot in the form of a web series. Now released, the five episode-series has everything that their fans want to know about the couple, whether it is about the details of their first meeting or how superstar Salman Khan wished them at 4 in the morning.

Here’s a compilation of all the interesting revelations SuKish made about their love story and wedding in the web-series:

1. Their first ’till 7am’ conversation

Complete strangers to each other, Kishwer and Suyyash met on the set of their show Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. This is known, but what many don’t know is that on their very first day of meeting, they instantly exchanged numbers and ended up chatting all night till 7 in the morning. Kishwer and Suyyash tell this in the first episode of the series. They reveal how after this long conversation they knew that there was a spark. Rest, as they, is history.

2. Kishwer’s non-stop crying after Suyyash gave her promise ring

It is hard to believe that Kishwer, who appears to be strong and in control of her emotions most of the times, was inconsolable for at least half an hour! But that’s what Suyyash reveals. When the actor gave her a promise ring three years ago on Eid, Kishwer couldn’t hold back her tears and kept crying while the two were on their way for a dinner.

3. Kishwer’s friends believed her relationship with Suyyash won’t last

The actor recalls her friends’ reactions when she told them about her relationship with Suyyash. Kishwer says that none of them believed this was something so strong. “They said, ‘Let’s see how long does it last. You keep falling in love everyday and keep telling us the same thing every time’.” The actor, however, was certain that her equation with Suyyash was special.

4. Kishwer’s wedding lehenga was gifted by Prince Narula

Kishwer and Suyyash developed a strong bond with reality star and actor Prince Narula when the trio participated on the ninth season of Bigg Boss. In fact, Prince used to address Kishwer as his sister. But this is not known that Prince had promised Kishwer to buy her wedding outfit, whenever she decides to get married. “One day, Prince gave me a call and asked me and Suyyash to come over to his place. There, he surprised us when he gifted me a beautiful red wedding outfit, like he had promised me inside the Bigg Boss house,” Kishwer recalls. The actor wore the same lehenga on her D-day.

5. The couple’s favourite moment was Salman Khan’s call to wish them

Though the superstar couldn’t make it to the wedding as he was shooting for the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 10, Salman called the couple in the wee hours to wish them a happy married life. “We are the luckiest that we got Salman Khan wishing us on our most special day!” Suyyash tells in the last episode of the series. Describing the call, the actor adds, “Salman sir used to call me ‘udta panchi’ on Bigg Boss so he said, ‘Udte panchi! Ab tum pinjre mein aagaye ho. Ab tumhari waatt lagegi!’ Then he also wished Kishwer.” As the couple say, the call was the best way to end their week-long wedding celebrations.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant will soon be planning their honeymoon.

