Surveen Chawla is having the time of her life in Cape Town

Haq Se actor Surveen Chawla has been enjoying in Cape Town with husband Akshay Thakker. Haq Se actor Surveen Chawla has been enjoying in Cape Town with husband Akshay Thakker.

Actor Surveen Chawla, who is riding high on the success of her web series Haq Se, has been vacationing in the picturesque Cape Town with husband Akshay Thakker and friends Keerti and Sharad Kelkar. The actor has shared a series of photos from her foreign holiday on her Instagram account. In the photos, Surveen has poured her heart out and have expressed her heartfelt feelings for husband Akshay. Surveen and Akshay walked down the aisle in 2015 in Italy but revealed it only in December last year. In December 2017, Surveen took to her Twitter handle and shared an adorable picture of herself dancing romantically with Akshay. “And just like that, right in the middle of an extraordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale… #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings,” she tweeted then.

One of the latest photos has a silhouette of the couple holding hands and Surveen has written along with it, “We found love…We found us…We found life…💑We hold each other’s hands when facing the insurmountable…We surmount and still hold on,to ride them highs together…To get cradled and rejoice together💞…I am thankful every single day for Us…I am thankful every single moment for U…I love u @akshaythakker ❤️.” This is not the first time that the actor who has acted in films like Hate Story 2, Ugly and Parched has gone all lovey-dovey in her Instagram posts.

Earlier in the year, on Valentines Day, Surveen had written for Akshay a lovely note which read, “U ARE everything to me!My heart,my soul,my joy,my strength,my weakness,my world,my prayer and my biggest blessing ❣️🙏🏼 U make everyday and every other day, a day of love!And just like any other day I want to tell u how much I love u and what u are to me….U ARE everything to me! Happy Valentine Baby ❤️ @akshaythakker.”

Surveen and Akshay were accompanied by another television couple Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar. The photo of the four was shared with the caption, “Friends for life = Family❤️….When friendships surpass the bonds of blood!….When ur convinced there was life before this one!….When it’s proven time and again that this love has continued from some place before!….💞💞 @akshaythakker @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar.”

Check out more photos from Surveen’s vacation album

While divulging details about her secret wedding in Italy, Surveen told indianexpress.com, “We handpicked, decided and decoded everything ourselves. The location, Castel Brando, in the Veneto region located in Northern Italy, had a chapel inside which was a rare find and it felt as though it was almost tailor-made for us. We had the entire castle to ourselves for the span of the wedding.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd