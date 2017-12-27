Actor Surveen Chawla shares photo of her husband

This is an official announcement of Surveen Chawla’s wedding as she has been reportedly married to businessman Akshay Thakkerhas for over two years. This is an official announcement of Surveen Chawla’s wedding as she has been reportedly married to businessman Akshay Thakkerhas for over two years.

Surveen Chawla, who has entertained us with her roles in many TV shows and films, shared a happy and surprising news with her fans this morning. Surveen Chawla shared a picture where she is seen dancing with her husband Akshay Thakker romantically. The married actor wrote along with the image, “And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale❤️… #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings.”

But wait, as per a report by Bombay Times, it has been over two years since Surveen Chawla tied the knot. She had exchanged vows with businessman Akshay Thakker on July 28, 2015 in Northern Italy. It is amazing how the couple successfully managed to keep their marital status under wraps for so long.

A source told BT, “Surveen met Akshay through a common friend in 2013 and soon after, they fell in love. They got married in 2015, with only family and a handful of industry friends in attendance. It was Surveen’s dream to have a white wedding in a chapel located in a picturesque castle and Italy seemed like an apt choice. The couple was waiting for the right time to announce the wedding and had planned to do it in January 2018.”

So, this is an official announcement of Surveen Chawla’s wedding. See the latest photo of actor Surveen Chawla with her husband:

We wish a happy married life to Surveen Chawla. On the work front, Surveen is all set to star in Ekta Kapoor’s web series titled Haq Se alongside Rajeev Khandelwal.

Surveen started her career with television soap operas and ended up in appearing in films. She is known for her work in Hate Story 2, Ugly, Welcome Back, Parched and 24 (Season 2) among others.

