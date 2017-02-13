Surbhi Jyoti shuts down rumours of dating ex co-star Varun Toorkey

TV star Surbhi Jyoti has been rumoured to be dating actor Varun Toorkey. TV star Surbhi Jyoti has been rumoured to be dating actor Varun Toorkey.

Their recent Instagram feeds and public appearances might suggest otherwise, but actor Surbhi Jyoti says there is no truth to the stories of her dating Varun Toorkey. The two were seen together in Qubool Hai. Surbhi and Varun met on the sets of Zee TV drama and though Varun had a brief role on the show, the duo apparently connected and stayed in touch even after the show got over. Surbhi, reportedly, played a host at Varun’s birthday last month and they were spotted holding hands throughout the party.

Now, refuting these reports, Surbhi said in an interview, “None of that is true. There have been reports of me dating Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra too. I am just done with these dating things.”

The actor said she has stopped caring about the dating rumours. “I just ignore it. I am so careless when it comes to my personal life because no one has any right to judge me or my personal life.” So, as per Surbhi, there’s not much happening in her personal life, but her professional life seems to be taking interesting turns as the actor will be soon seen in a finite series, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and she will make her debut on the digital platform with a romantic web series, Tanhaiyan.

“I am extremely excited about both the shows because we are attempting something new. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai is my first finite series on television. It has a start-to-end story and my character in the show is so unlike me, that it was a challenge for me to pull it off. So, I immediately took it up. As for Tanhaiyan, it is in the digital space, where there is no external forces involved. It is just the actors and the creatives. It is much freer because it is not dictated by the TRPs, and we have more freedom to show what we want to,” the actor said.

Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai will star on Star Plus from February 25. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Shoaib Ibrahim and Shaalien Malhotra. While, in Tanhaiyan, Surbhi will be seen romancing popular television face Barun Sobti. It will premiere tomorrow, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

