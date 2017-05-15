Supriya Pilgaonkar on playing a ‘not so motherly mother’ to daughter Shriya in Jai Mata Di

TV actor Supriya Pilgaonkar has shared screen with daughter Shriya, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan. TV actor Supriya Pilgaonkar has shared screen with daughter Shriya, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan.

Jai Mata Di is a sweet little short film that really touched the right chords of urban life. It shows how a mother is a mother, whatever kind and how she is irreplaceable, and how she needs to be looked at without judgement. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shriya Pilgaonkar share a great chemistry in the short film by Terribly Tiny Tales, and today Supriya shares some of the nuances with us about how her relationship with her daughter has transitioned, and how they are great friends now!

1) How did you land up in a short film on the web?

It is a cute little film that came to me as a pleasant surprise. She (Shriya) is the one who asked me to do this and I thanked her for pushing me to do this. I would never imagine doing this on a spare day after doing continuous serial work. Actually, I couldn’t think of doing this. She has a kind of a directorial ability in her, and she thought it would be perfect for both of us. I had no idea whom I was talking to or working with, I just trusted her and thought of just doing it, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

2) How protective are you about Shriya? Personally, are you comfortable with the idea of live-in?

I will answer the second half of your question first! Yes, I am comfortable with a live-in relationship, looking at the times we live in. I don’t think there is any harm in live-in relationships, but there has to be a balance of personal belief systems too. I know for a fact what kind of upbringing I have given Shriya or what kind of a person Shriya has turned out to be. So if tomorrow I have to face a situation like this, I would have the same take as I shared with you, but obviously with a right balance and only after knowing what intent has driven the decision.

How protective I am of Shriya? I don’t think I am overly protective of her, because I have really great faith in her. In fact I exposed her to a lot of things on purpose. As a young kid also, I always made sure she sees adventure. I remember how she was a small girl, I made her travel from Mumbai to Pune all by herself. We used to travel a lot since I have my family in Pune, but I also wanted her to learn to get out and travel alone too. So one fine day, without anybody in the family knowing about it, I packed her bag with food and water and took her to the railway station, bought her a ticket, and put her in a train to Pune. I then told her that she has to travel alone and it will be exciting. She’s only 10, and I had instructed her not to talk to strangers or eat anything from a stranger. She did it, she travelled to Pune all by her own smoothly. Today she travels all over the world alone, and she knows how to enjoy and take good care of herself. I like being adventurous myself and so I wanted her to be adventurous too.

But by the end of everything I am a mother, so I do tell her when she comes home late that she shouldn’t have drinks if given by a stranger.

Right now we are more of friends than mother-daughter, we fight a lot! She is very protective of her father (Sachin Pilgaonkar) and backs him all the time.

3) We see the portrayal of mothers on the big screen has undergone a huge change. How refreshing do you find this change?

Everything is changing in today’s time. Films have changed too, so definitely the portrayal of mother has also changed, but I still think there is so much more that can be done. The change is slow, but I am happy to see the portrayal of mother is more realistic now. How I hope this transition also happens on TV!

I loved how Ratna Pathak Shah plays mother. In Kapoor and Sons, she was fantastic. I think at some point the stereotype takes over and that has to stop!

4) Jai Mata Di has a rare concept. Did it take a lot of persuasion to convince you for the role?

No, Shriya just told me that I have to do it. She asked me what I am doing on a particular day, so I said I just want to spend the entire day with her since it was her birthday. She pulled me for Jai Mata Di, she knew I wouldn’t do it otherwise. I didn’t ask her anything till I really got on to acting in this short film. But it was a great learning experience. Initially I would go on internet only to maybe listen to some discourses and music, but now this film has opened up the world of entertainment for me too. I was never an audience for this kind of content before.

5) While you have always played the relatable, strong mother, small screen is known for creating caricatures out of mothers. Don’t you think it’s high time we had more realistic mother or mother-in-law roles written?

I am sure people are wishing for that. I am very lucky that I didn’t have to play such a caricature role on TV actually. But stereotype lurks​ in easily, and people expect that a mother-in-law must be a vamp! The television industry needs a breather, it is high time this should be changed. I am not even sure if that change will come. But as an actor I have decided that I will only do a certain thing a certain way and not do anything round the mill.

6) Would you now want to be a part of the web, which is known for its ‘progressive content’?

Yes, most definitely. If like Jai Mata Di, there is something different for me to do on the web, I would love to do it. But if I have to do what I already do then there is TV, I would rather do that and mint a lot of money. My priorities have changed, thankfully a lot of things have been taken care of in life. I don’t have to pay any EMIs or worry about anything, so for me to jump into some kind of work, it needs to excite me. I like the quirky take of this kind of content. As an actor I want to be a part of the transition of the kind of content showcased to the audience.

