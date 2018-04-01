‘Superwoman’ Lilly Singh and Emily Ratajkowski to star in comedy series Bright Futures

Lilly Singh is better known by the name of her YouTube channel, IISuperwomanII. Lilly Singh is better known by the name of her YouTube channel, IISuperwomanII.

NBC, the network known for shows like This is Us and The Office, has ordered a pilot of Bright Futures, an upcoming comedy series, reports Variety. Bright Futures will star Lilly Singh, a Canadian YouTube personality and vlogger, who is better known by the name of her YouTube channel, IISuperwomanII. She is also known for films like Ice Age: Collision Course and Bad Moms and will star alongside Michael B Jordan in HBO film adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. The NBC series is based on the transition of a bunch of naive twenty-somethings into successful professionals.

Lilly Singh will play the roommate, Sid, of Emily Ratajkowski’s character, Sarah. Emily, a model and actor, is best known for playing the role of Andie Fitzgerald in David Fincher’s Gone Girl. Her character, according to the publication has a girl-next-door personality but “also with a behind-the-ear-tattoo”, according to a report by Variety. Lilly’s character Sid is a medical school graduate who became a doctor just so that people would call her doctor.

Lilly Singh shared the news on Instagram. She captioned it, “Extremely grateful and proud to announce that I’ve been cast in an @nbc comedy pilot called Bright Futures. Shooting this pilot wasn’t only super insightful and educational but it was a damn BLAST! My cast mates @emrata @jimmy @calumworthy @shameikmoore are all amazing and the entire crew is good vibes. Not to mention, @kenyab_in_imax3d is a legit genius and I’m honoured to spend time with his mind. Also, @lisakudrow narrating is a dream. BEYOND STOKED! Thanking the universe for this wonderful experience and sincerely hoping that you get to meet Sid. Quite possibly my fav shoot ever. 🙏🏽❤️ #DrSid #BrightFutures”

Bright Futures, which will reportedly be a single-camera series, will also star Shameik Moore, Jimmy Tatro, and Calum Worthy. Shameik Moore is popular for playing the role of Malcolm Adekanbi in Dope. He will also voice the main character in Sony’s upcoming animated superhero film, Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse. Jimmy Tatro has appeared in movies like Grown Ups 2 and 22 Jump Street. Calum Worthy plays the main role in mockumentary American Vandal. He is also known for the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally.

