Supernatural season 13 trailer: Dean and Sam grapple with Lucifer’s son

For many of us, Supernatural is a guilty pleasure. It is not really a profound show with deep themes like Westworld or Lost. Instead, it has lots of action and some engaging characters that help it garner huge numbers. It is a miracle that this show has lasted for so long. Also, acting has been great from the start. For those who have not watched it, Supernatural is basically about Winchester brothers Sam and Dean, who protect mankind from supernatural threats. That includes demons, vampires, wendigos and in one episode even a rakshasa. Aiding them in their work are their resurrected mother and an angel called Castiel. Alternatively helping them and spoiling their plans is the demon king Crowley who also happens to be a fan favourite, played with glee and cutting sarcasm by British actor Mark Sheppard. Also making sporadic appearances in the show is the Devil himself who is now bent on destroying humanity.

The show is thrilling and a great popcorn watch. It is also very American, in the sense that it has a lot of badassery and power display by alpha males particularly by Dean Winchester, who happens to be the funnier of the two brothers and luckier with the ladies. Sam Winchester is more on the solemn side but both are equally deadly when it comes to the bad guys.

The last season of the CW show found Devil, also known as Lucifer, thrown into alternate reality by Winchester brothers. But they now have a new problem in their hands. It is Lucifer’s son. Rosemary’s Baby returns! Supernatural season 13 premieres on October 12th.

