Superman prequel series Krypton gets a release date

Your trip to the planet Krypton has finally been scheduled as the Superman prequel series has finally got its release date. The series, titled Krypton, which is executive produced by David Goyer, previously known for writing The Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel, will premiere March 21.

The release date was shared on the official Twitter handle of the series, with a 9 second long video. In the short teaser video, over the logo of Superman, it is written – ‘There’s more to the Legend’. Set 200 years before the birth of Superman, Krypton will center on his grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), whose House of El was ostracized and embarrassed, as he fights to bring back his family’s honor and save his planet from chaos.

As Seg-El tries to protect his family’s legacy, he’ll be challenged by DC characters like Brainiac (Blake Ritson) and Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos). The show also stars Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre, and Ian McElhinney.

The original synopsis of the series is, “Syfy’s Krypton, the much-anticipated Superman prequel set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, will follow Superman’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Krypton will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer/showrunner; Colm McCarthy (She Who Brings Gifts, Peaky Blinders) is set to direct and co-executive produce the pilot. The pilot teleplay and story is written by David S. Goyer & Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). Krypton will be produced by Warner Horizon Television and is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC Comics.”

