Super Night With Tubelight: When Mouni Roy almost kissed Salman Khan, watch video

Super Night With Tubelight is making news almost everyday. The show saw Salman Khan choosing Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma to promote his upcoming Kabir Khan film, which is scheduled for an Eid release. We have shared a lot of details about the same but now it has emerged that a special dance number performed by Mouni Roy will also be part of this special episode.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with brother Sohail will be seen promoting his movie Tubelight on a special session with Sony TV titled Super Night with Tubelight. The event will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana and will feature Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and a will also have a special performance by gorgeous Mouni Roy. Mouni here will be dancing to Salman Khan songs.

Mouni was on rehearsing her dance, and in between the shoot, she was seen talking to someone. As she turned back, she bumped into Salman Khan who was right there. The two were really close, and this left them blushing. A fan shared the very video on Instagram and here it is:

Did you see how Mouni Roy almost kissed Salman Khan? The caption of the video reads as, “& their Takkar!!!😁 #Salmo #Mouniroy at #supernightwithtubelight”

Mouni Roy had earlier said that she open to making a transition to films. When quizzed about which Khan she would like to make her debut with, Mouni had then said, without batting a lid: “Every girl wishes to debut with Salman Khan.”

Watch Salman Khan’s Super Night With Tubelight promo:

Well, we really enjoyed this chemistry of Salman and Mouni and thus we cannot wait to see them together in Super Night With Tubelight, which is scheduled to telecast on June 18.

